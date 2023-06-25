Unprecedented survey on Tourism advances tomorrow

Statistic advances with unprecedented survey on Tourism  is the news that makes the headline this Sunday in your Diário . In addition, know that the “operation, which starts tomorrow, will focus on a sample of 780 family accommodations distributed throughout the archipelago and ask questions about the weight and interference of tourists in the lives of locals”. Theme that, in fact, arouses curiosity to know the result.

This will be an interesting survey, but I doubt very much we will get to know the real picture and all the truth of the mass tourism on the island.

 

  1. Hello. As a visitor to Madeira for the past 20 years (and perhaps 30 visits in total?) I have always had concerns about how the Madeirenese cope with the steady influx of tourists. They mostly live in outlying apartment blocks or the villages across the island away from the ‘expensive’ Funchal area, and must at times resent us ‘visitors’. They, of course, have the double-edged sword of relying on tourists for income, and have most of their daily problems caused by tourists at the same time. The buses packed with visitors when all they want to do is get home or to work, the busy streets and shops when they want to get their own groceries. It must drive them MAD!!!! All I can say to tourists is remember that Madeira is not just a holiday destination, but a community, and as such treat it and its permanent residents with respect and courtesy. It might be your playground for a few weeks, but be kind, polite, and understanding. In simplest terms, tourists be kind human beings and NOT yobs!!!!

