Unprecedented survey on Tourism advances tomorrow

Statistic advances with unprecedented survey on Tourism is the news that makes the headline this Sunday in your Diário . In addition, know that the “operation, which starts tomorrow, will focus on a sample of 780 family accommodations distributed throughout the archipelago and ask questions about the weight and interference of tourists in the lives of locals”. Theme that, in fact, arouses curiosity to know the result.

This will be an interesting survey, but I doubt very much we will get to know the real picture and all the truth of the mass tourism on the island.

Like this: Like Loading...