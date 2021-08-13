ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal asks passengers to “whenever possible” and when they are going to countries outside the Schengen area to go “earlier for boarding”.

ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal warns of the possibility of longer waiting times at airports from Saturday until the end of the month, due to the strike by workers of the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF).

In a written response sent to Lusa, the manager said that “due to the strike called by SIIFF, the Union of Foreign and Border Service, from August 14th to 31st, at times of greater international traffic, high waiting times are expected at border control from the airports of Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Funchal, Porto Santo and Ponta Delgada”.

The company guaranteed that “it will do everything in its power to mitigate the embarrassment caused to passengers, whom it thanks in advance for their understanding and cooperation”.

ANA also asks passengers to “whenever possible” and when traveling to countries outside the Schengen area to go “earlier for boarding”.

Employees in the investigation and inspection career of the Foreigners and Borders Service who work at the country’s main border posts will start a partial strike on Saturday that will last until the end of the month, the union announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the Union of Investigation, Inspection and Borders Inspectors explained that this partial strike stems from the Government’s lack of response regarding the rights of these inspectors following the approval of the proposed law that “provides for the dispersion of SEF’s police powers by the PJ , PSP and GNR”.

Union source told Lusa that the partial strike will last two hours a day.

The union believes that this law “will inescapably dictate the end of the Foreigners and Borders Service”, recalls that at a meeting in June, the Minister of Internal Administration set the end of June as the deadline to present a document with “the terms in which the rights” of these inspectors were assured and regrets that this has not yet happened.

From Jornal Madeira