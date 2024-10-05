M1lhão came to Madeira.

The M1lhão prize that came to Madeira was registered at Millho’s Bakery, on Rua das Virtudes.

It was the result of a single bet, with just 30 cents, which was processed by the lottery machine.

The identity is not known, nor does it necessarily have to be, as the lucky winner does not need to make themselves known to the agent, but rather contact Santa Casa da Misericórdia to arrange how they will receive the prize, which in practice is 800 thousand euros, as the remaining 200 thousand euros are immediately withheld as taxes.

From Jornal Madeira

