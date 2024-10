Not the best news especiallybif you get bitten a lot like me.

More mosquitoes. The ‘Aedes aegypti’ population grew by 160% in 2023 and remains high this year, with nearly 16 thousand eggs captured in Funchal. The insect is most active in five parishes in the city centre. The Regional Health Directorate hides data. This is the subject that makes the headlines in today’s printed edition of Diario Notícias.

