MAYRA SANTOS, will jump into the pool with the goal of breaking the world record of more than 30 hours of swimming against the current. This specialty consists of a static swimming test in which the athlete faces the counter-current generated by the turbines installed inside the pool.

Organization: MAYRA SANTOS * MHM * NAMINHATERRA TV

Support: Official World Record

