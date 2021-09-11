The epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health indicates that, today, 8 September, 11 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 were identified in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, which now accounts for 11,429 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

These are five imported cases, specifically three from the United Kingdom, one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from the United States of America, and six cases of local transmission.

22 recovered cases were also registered, and the Region now has 164 active cases, of which 30 are imported and 134 of local transmission. To date, Madeira accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with covid-19.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that five people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, four of them in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19. Another 34 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias