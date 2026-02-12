Leading US channel highlights Madeira for charging fees on tourist trails.

Fox News, the most-watched cable news channel in the United States, published a report on Madeira’s decision to charge access fees to some of its most popular hiking trails.

In the article, the region is dubbed the “Hawaii of Europe,” described as a destination known for its volcanic cliffs, waterfalls, and scenic hiking trails. However, the American channel points out that those wishing to explore some of the most popular trails will now have to pay a fee.

The article, which already has over 1,400 comments, states that the measure comes amid growing protests from residents concerned about overcrowding and potential environmental impacts. Quoted in the article, American travel influencer and writer JQ Louise believes she understands the motivation behind the decision.

“When these destinations become overcrowded, costs increase for residents, and this ends up making life more difficult,” she stated, while still questioning the effectiveness of the measure. “The real question is whether a fee is effective in managing crowds or if it will simply be a tourist tax that can sometimes do more harm than good.”

The same influencer recalls visiting Madeira in 2019, at which time she described the island as a “hidden gem.” “Five years ago, Madeira was completely unknown. Now it’s on every list of must-see islands in Europe,” she stated, attributing part of the growing demand to the so-called “Instagram effect” and, more recently, the “TikTok effect.”

The report also mentions opinions shared on social media about the region. One Facebook user states that the crowds, lack of parking, and the closure of attractions without prior notice negatively impacted their experience on the island. Other cited comments mention rising house prices, increased pressure on resources, and a growing sense of commercialization, with fears that the natural beauty and local way of life may be at risk.

On the other hand, there is also criticism of the bureaucratization of access to the trails, with Fox News highlighting a user’s comment lamenting the transformation of the “wonderful mountain trails” into a more complex process for visitors.

Nevertheless, Fox News points out that imposing fees to curb the number of tourists is not a new practice. As an example, it mentions that, starting on February 2nd, tourists also began paying to stand near the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

From Diário Notícias

