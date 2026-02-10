Astronomy Night at Funchal Ecological Park on February 21st

The next edition of the ‘Saturdays in the Park’ initiative, scheduled for February 21st, is dedicated to the theme ‘Astronomy Night in the Funchal Ecological Park’ and aims to provide participants with “a unique experience of observing the night sky”.

Organized by the Funchal City Council, the session will be led by António Nunes, president of the board of directors of the Madeira Astronomy and Astrophotography Association. The initiative “will allow for nighttime astronomical observation using a telescope, taking advantage of the natural conditions of the Funchal Ecological Park,” according to a press release from the City Council.

“During the activity, participants will be able to observe the planet Saturn, the crescent moon, the planet Jupiter, as well as the main constellations and stars, in addition to some nebulae and star clusters,” reads a note sent to newsrooms.

Participation is free, although prior registration is required as places are limited. Reservations can be made here .

Session program:

8:00 PM – Arrival at the activity location.

8:05 PM – Introduction to the activity, in the auditorium of Casa do Areeiro.

8:10 PM – Visit to the facilities and equipment of the Funchal Ecological Park Observatory (OPAF).

8:30 PM – Start of astronomical observation through the telescope, outside Casa do Areeiro.

11:00 PM – End of activity.

