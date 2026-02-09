Two tents set up in the Almirante Reis area.

The local authority states that it is an illegal encampment associated with homeless people.

Two tents were set up in the Jardim do Almirante Reis area in Funchal, near the cable car and bus stops, in a pedestrian area.

Photographs shared on social media exposed the situation, leading DIÁRIO to visit the site to confirm the presence of the structures. On the ground, it was possible to verify two tents set up, as well as clothes hanging out to dry, bags and other belongings, indicating prolonged stay.

The tents are located next to a busy urban area, near buildings and thoroughfares, a circumstance that has attracted the attention of residents and passersby.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, the Funchal City Council clarified that this is an illegal occupation of public space. According to the municipality, these situations are “usually associated with homeless people” and the tents are subsequently collected by the municipality’s Environment Department.

From Diário Notícias

