USED CAR MARKET RETURNS TO PRAÇA DO POVO NEXT WEEKTobi Hughes·29th October 2021Madeira News The Used Car Market returns to Praça do Povo next week. From 3 to 7 November, at Pier 8 – Praça do Povo, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, visitors will have at their disposal dozens of used vehicles, from nine regional stands. From Jornal Madeira