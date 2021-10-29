USED CAR MARKET RETURNS TO PRAÇA DO POVO NEXT WEEK

The Used Car Market returns to Praça do Povo next week.

From 3 to 7 November, at Pier 8 – Praça do Povo, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, visitors will have at their disposal dozens of used vehicles, from nine regional stands.

