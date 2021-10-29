Friday FotoTobi Hughes·29th October 2021Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Petra Neumann for these great photos and the lovely message. 1. It’s Christmas time 2. Nature is wonderful 3. Autumn mood in Palheiro Garden Have a wonderful weekend again, and for everyone, enjoy this island. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related