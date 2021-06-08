The online guide has just been launched and is available free of charge, in Portuguese and English.

The Madeira Promotion Association and Time Out launch a digital hub full of unique and exclusive content designed for those who are curious to visit Madeira, for those who are still undecided when choosing a holiday destination or a short getaway, and for those who are already you have the ticket and want to make the itinerary to enjoy the best experience.

On the platform it is possible to find articles, lists and reports from the preparations – why Madeira? When is the best time to visit it? What should we know before travelling ? – even the stay and experiences that visitors can enjoy.

Anyone who ventures through the site will be able to find the best gastronomic experiences (from typical Espetada, bolo do caco and poncha, to Michelin-star restaurants), the best adventure experiences (trails, levadas and perfect places to see the sunrise and the sunset), exclusive experiences (from swimming with dolphins to a boat trip to the Desertas Islands and the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum) and even the best romantic programs. The site also allows booking programs to do in Madeira, such as tours or visits to wine tourism. Additionally, a multimedia special is launched that offers an integrated, detailed and dynamic reading of the content present in Time Out Madeira.

This new project is part of Time Out Portugal’s ambitious strategy to reach new cities and territories in the country, going beyond the bets won in Lisbon and Porto.

For APM, this guide continues the strategy of promoting the destination through multilingual platforms, which reach a vast number of users and make available even more information, qualitative and dynamic content that demonstrates Madeira’s full potential.

To discover this “Wood. So yours” go to:

Guide in Portuguese https://www.timeout.com/pt/madeira

Guide in English https://www.timeout.com/madeira