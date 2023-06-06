FULL STREAMS IN FUNCHAL GENERATE CURIOSITY

The flow of Funchal’s streams increased considerably to unusual levels after this morning’s rain.

JM traveled to some points where we received alerts of flooded streams.

Apparently, the dams built upstream after the 20th of February helped to retain larger solid material, such as logs and stones.

Still on the river that flows into São João, in the section between the Santo António Health Center and the University roundabout, the fury of the waters flowing down the mountain is also visible, but within the limits of the walls.

Still in the highlands, in São Roque, a stream threatened to overflow. It is a small water line in the vicinity of the supermarket which is in the center of the parish. There, shortly after 8 am, the waters ran in a strangled space, in the same place where on February 20, 2010, the waters dragged a resident.

Down here, in the heart of the city, the Ribeira de Santa Luzia also showed a great flow with the waters descending at great speed towards the sea, but always within the limits of the walls.

The bridges that cross Funchal’s streams are now popular viewpoints for passers-by who take their time taking pictures and videos. In some places, cars also slow down for the purpose of taking pictures or videos.

