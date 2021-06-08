In the last 24 hours, the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registered four new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, so the region now counts 9,507 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Of the four new cases, it is a case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and three cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with contacts of positive cases. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, according to information provided by the Regional Health Directorate

Today there are still 15 more recovered cases to report, so the RAM now counts 9,338 recovered cases of Covid-19.

The DRS bulletin, on the epidemiological situation, adds that the RAM now has 97 active cases, of which 12 are imported cases and 85 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that three people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (three people in Polyvalent Units and zero in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19) and 10 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias