AIDA Cruises will resume circulation of cruise ships on the 1st of November, but the vessels will not dock in Madeira’s ports.

The reason is related to the need to control the covid-19 pandemic, which led the Government of the Canary Islands to restrict circulation and set up an internal operation, which will cause ships to sail only in the waters of that archipelago, becoming Madeira excluded from the circuit.

The information was confirmed to JM by a source in the Canary Islands. Thus, the Region will not integrate the itineraries of ships such as AIDAperla and AIDAmar, while Europa 2 (Hapag Lloyd) and Mein Schiff (TUI Cruises) will also be left out, the same source revealed.

From Jornal Madeira