Many of you have seen me talk about my Friend Luís Filipe who makes bolo do Caco, and many other traditionsl foods at all the festivals in Madeira. His sister Jenny has just launched a new craft beer on the island called Pesquita.

Pesquita is a craft beer created on the island of Madeira. Its name is a tribute to the city of Câmara de Lobos, where we live and are inspired to do so. It’s an APA (American Pale Ale) and it’s a light and refreshing beer.

PESQUITA comes from the word Pesquito,the name given to all fishermen in the city of Câmara de Lobos.

It is in this way and in homage to all the brave men of the sea, that this beer is produced taking into account the typical ingredients of Madeira.

At the moment the beer can is available at the Lido Tavern just outside the Indian Palace restaurant in Lido, also run by a brother of Jenny and Luís. It will be available in other points very soon.