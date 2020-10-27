  • Home
  • Apps
  • Licensed Properties
  • About Us
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

‘No difference’ in infection rates among travellers and those who stay at home…..

People who have been on holiday have similar rates of Covid-19 infection to those who have not, according to the latest data.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there is “no longer a difference” in the rate of infections between those who have travelled abroad and those who have not.

A major long-term study to track Covid-19 in the population had previously found that there were higher positivity rates among people who had….

Read the full story HERE
%d bloggers like this: