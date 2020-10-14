Today’s balance sheet – Tuesday – October 27th – regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> 7 new cases recovered.

> 14 new positive cases of covid-19 to report. These are 13 imported cases (9 from the United Kingdom, 2 from Germany, 1 from Poland, and 1 from the Northern Region of Mainland Portugal) and 1 case of local transmission. Epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

> 37 new situations that are currently being studied by the health authorities, 21 from the airport screening operation and 16 related to positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for covid-19. We continued to test, to be able to isolate and recover, protecting public health.

> Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 75 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, 75 in their own accommodation and 1 person is now interned in the Multipurpose Unit dedicated to COVID-19.

> The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 414 confirmed cases, with 151 active cases and 263 recovered.

> There are 151 active cases, of which 141 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 10 are cases of local transmission.

Daniel Caires – 20h02

#MaisSaudeMaisMadeira

#Identify #Isolate #Recover