The Covid-19 team of Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters is currently transporting – at 3.30 pm this Tuesday – a foreign tourist in his 60s infected with coronavirus who was at the Hospital Particular da Madeira and who will be sent to the Polyvalent Unit of Covid- 19 at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, AgoraMadeira found out.

As it is possible to know, the man has a fractured leg and was admitted last night, Monday, at the Private Hospital Particular da Madeira. Before admission, the tourist took the covid-19 test and this morning he received a result that he was positive.

The protocol in this type of situations was then activated, and all close contacts will be contacted.

From Agora Madeira