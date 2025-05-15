SPEA presents new project to protect seabirds in Madeira

On May 20th, the Whale Museum in Caniçal will host the official presentation of the European project BESTLIFE2030 – STOP Predators, an ambitious initiative that aims to protect Madeira’s seabirds by combating one of the greatest threats to their survival: invasive species. The event, with free entry, will take place between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, and will feature local and national speakers from the field of nature conservation, who will share experiences and present strategies to restore fragile island ecosystems. Seabirds – one of the most threatened groups globally – face the devastating impact of invasive species such as rats, cats and mustelids, which prey on eggs, chicks and even adults, destroying entire colonies. Coordinated by the Portuguese Society for the Study of Birds (SPEA), the BESTLIFE2030 STOP Predators project (2024A73), 95% co-financed by the European Union through the BESTLIFE2030 programme, has as its main mission to assess the impact of these introduced species on seabird colonies on the island of Madeira and to raise awareness among coastal communities about the importance of protecting biodiversity. “The Atlantic islands are precious refuges for many unique seabird species, but they are also extremely vulnerable ecosystems. With this project, we want to act before it is too late, combining science, action and awareness. Only with the involvement of local communities will it be possible to guarantee the survival of these species in the future”, says Cátia Gouveia, coordinator of the project and SPEA Madeira. The project continues and reinforces the legacy of previous initiatives, such as LIFE Natura@night, promoting a cooperation network between researchers, associations, public institutions and citizens, in favor of the defense of the Atlantic natural heritage.