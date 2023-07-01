SANTA CRUZ USES AUTOTANQUES TO PROVIDE WATER TO THE POPULATION

This is what happens when you spend money on shit and not the things that matter.

The ruptures in the drinking water network in the municipality of Santa Cruz, denounced in recent days, led the Municipality of Santa Cruz to resort to the local Municipal Firefighters’ tanks to remove water from the fire network and inject it into the tanks that supply the population.

Last Thursday, at least one Funchal autotank was requisitioned for this refueling operation. Today, an autotank from the Santa Cruz Municipal Firefighters was carrying out the operation next to the Village Pub, in Caniço, as the photo attests.

