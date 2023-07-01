ANOTHER DAY OF CANCELLATIONS AND PLANES ‘CIRCLING’ AT MADEIRA AIRPORT

As was to be expected, given the weather conditions already announced by the IPMA, this is yet another dufficult afternoon at Madeira Airport, due to the strong wind that is felt in the regional runway area.

For this very reason, there are already several canceled flights and those that are hovering in the air, waiting for an opportunity to set foot on Madeiran soil.

Among the connections that remained on the ground are those of Iberia, bound for Madrid, Ryanair, for Milan, Transavia, which left for Paris at 4 pm, and Easyjet, which also returned and went to the French capital.

Several flights were diverted to Porto Santo, Lisbon and the Canary Islands.

Waiting to land are TAP aircraft, coming from Lisbon, Ryanair, coming from Brussels, and two Easyjet aircraft, which departed from London and Lisbon.

