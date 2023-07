This morning there were several private jets on the runway at Madeira International Airport. Altogether, there were five aircraft of this type.

It should be recalled that already in the print edition of June 14, 2021, JM reported an increase in luxury tourism in the Region, in view of the substantial increase in private aviation that landed on the Island.

This increase is based on the destination’s image of security, especially after the action taken against covid-19.

From Jornal Madeira

