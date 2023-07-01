MADEIRA IS ONCE AGAIN NOMINATED AS THE BEST EUROPEAN CRUISE DESTINATION

Madeira is again nominated for the World Cruise Awards’ in the category of Best European Cruise Destination. The region will therefore try to win this award for the second consecutive year. In addition to Madeira, Athens, Barcelona, ​​Dubrovnik, Kotor, Lisbon, London, Monte Carlo, Nice, Oslo and Rome are nominated. Online voting runs until the 15th of September, as informed in a statement by the Ports of Madeira.

Current holder of the award, after having won this category last year, the Region returns to the same nomination, recalls the note, which adds that in the high season of 2022-2023 the Ports of Madeira recorded a movement of 557,824 passengers, an increase of 104% compared to the previous year.

From September 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, the average number of passengers per ship stood at 1,949, an increase of 109% compared to the 931 in the 2021/2022 season. In the same period, there were 286 stopovers, eight less than in the previous season, which is explained by the return to normality in the sector, now with more open ports and the possibility of venturing out on other routes, at a time of great demand for cruises.

It should be remembered that the award received last year was a reflection of the continuous work that APRAM, in conjunction with partners in the sector, has developed over the last few years, which allowed the Ports of Madeira to reinvent themselves and adapt to the new requirements of the market, implementing safety and comfort standards imposed by the new times, thus creating conditions to continue to attract cruise companies.

