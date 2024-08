A seal surprised a group of friends yesterday while swimming in the sea at Lido.

Gabriel da Silva, Roseli da Silva, Glenda Vale, Pablo Diego Silva da Silva and Pâmela Schartner said they were amazed to see the animal from about 3 meters away. “It really is a magnificent animal, it is no wonder that it is a symbol of this wonderful island,” they wrote.

The group recorded the moment on video and says they were left with a memory “to remember for life”.

