Tourists jump barrier to take photos in Faial

Several tourists ignored the signs posted on Faial and jumped the barrier to take good photos at the Guindaste Viewpoint.

The situation, which occurred last Friday, was criticized by some Madeirans, who regret the fact that foreigners are putting their lives in danger, as well as the lives of those who will save them if an accident occurs.

As DIÁRIO reported, this situation has been recurring in the Region. Proof of this was the fact that more than two dozen tourists were identified in Madeira for walking on pedestrian trails that were closed due to the fire that raged for 13 days on the island.

From Diário Notícias

