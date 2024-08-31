Tourists jump barrier to take photos in Faial

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Several tourists ignored the signs posted on Faial and jumped the barrier to take good photos at the Guindaste Viewpoint.

The situation, which occurred last Friday, was criticized by some Madeirans, who regret the fact that foreigners are putting their lives in danger, as well as the lives of those who will save them if an accident occurs.

As DIÁRIO reported, this situation has been recurring in the Region. Proof of this was the fact that more than two dozen tourists were identified in Madeira for walking on pedestrian trails that were closed due to the fire that raged for 13 days on the island.

From Diário Notícias

Previous Article27ºC maximum on the last day of August
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  2. THE PROBLEM IS THE SIGN…… INTERNATIONAL SIGNAGE FOR NO ACCESS OR NO TRESPASSING HAS A RED SLASH THROUGH THE CIRCLE. THIS SIGN SAYS ONLY PEOPLE ON FOOT ARE ALLOWED.

    Reply

  3. I got to know to Madeira as an area where selfresponsibility has been written in big letters. In my homecountry (Germany) most things are forbidden after the first serios accident. Hiking pathes for example, just because one person was too foolish to walk properly.
    In Madeira I have read about accidents on Levadas quite often, but luckily there was never a change, they remained open.
    It seems to change now, the voices crying for punishment and restrictions are getting louder.
    What a shame!!

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy