27ºC maximum on the last day of August

I think we have had a strange summer this year, probably one of the worse since I have lived here, lets hope we still have good weather for a couple more months.

Discover the forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

The sky will be very cloudy for periods, generally very cloudy on the northern slopes and on the island of Porto Santo. Possibility of light showers on the northern slopes and highlands of Madeira until the end of the morning. Light to moderate wind (up to 30 km/h) from the northeast.

Maximum temperature of 27º and minimum of 21ºC.

Sea conditions: north coast – northeasterly waves of 1.5 to 2 meters, gradually decreasing to 1 to 1.5 meters and south coast – waves of less than 1 meter.

Sea water temperature: 24/25ºC.

