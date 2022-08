After a few weeks of falling fuel prices, diesel will increase by 4.2 cents per litre next week. Gasoline, on the other hand, follows the downward path of recent weeks, and will go down 1 cent per litre.

The figures released this afternoon by the Regional Directorate of Economy and Land Transport, to be in force between Monday, August 29, and Sunday, November 4, are as follows: Gasoline IO95 – €1,724; Road Diesel – €1,663; and Colored and Marked Diesel – €1,301.

From Diário Notícias

