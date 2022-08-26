Camera technicians investigate dirt on Reis Magos beach

The dirt seen again on Reis Magos beach, in Caniço, which has already been banned from bathing several times this year, is generating discontent among bathers this Friday afternoon.

Some technicians from the Santa Cruz City Council were on site trying to understand the origin of the problem.

The Municipality of Santa Cruz informs that “the muddy waters that occurred today at Praia dos Reis Magos did not originate from the Treatment Station, but from irrigation waters, whether someone channeled them into a stream there and that dragged earth to the sea. This circumstance has already been confirmed by the technicians of the municipality, by the company responsible for the maintenance of the Station and by technicians from the Regional Government”.

Like this: Like Loading...