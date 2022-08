The Portway strike, called by the National Union of Civil Aviation Workers (SINTAC) for the 26th, 27th and 28th of August, is currently not having any affect at Madeira International Airport.

This Friday morning, the weather is completely normal, with no cancellations. The only exception is a connection from Manchester (LS765 from Jet2), which arrives late at 12:20, but that is not due to the effects of the stoppage, but to a technical issue that was not possible to determine.

From Diário Notícias

