Funchal hosts UK Tourism Agents Conference

Funchal hosts the UK Tourism Agents Conference.

The initiative, promoted annually by the Advantage Partnership, will take place between the 29th of April and the 2nd of May, at the Hotel Savoy Palace.

The conference will bring about 300 professionals from the sector to Madeira, including the specialized press.

Most attendees will be owners/CEO’s of a variety of agencies, including independent leisure travel agencies, to business travel specialists, looking to the conference for significant topics that they can recover and implement in their own businesses.

Various topics and trends in the sector will be discussed, educational sessions and networking activities will be offered, offering opportunities to connect and strengthen relationships with various partners in the sector.

The program for this conference includes a welcome reception, various gastronomic initiatives, business updates, three TedEx-style sessions, a panel discussion and two main sessions with input from leading business travel journalist Simon Calder. David Meade will be the moderator.

The opening of the conference is scheduled for 08:50, on the 30th of April. The Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, the Madeira Promotion Association and Turismo de Portugal will be present.

The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture and president of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus, highlights the importance of holding this conference in Funchal, not only because it is the first event of its kind held in person since the beginning of the pandemic, but above all because it will be a time to reaffirm the relationships that have existed for many years in the tourism sector between the archipelago and the United Kingdom.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...