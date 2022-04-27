Jazzy Walks Concert

Theo’s Bazar Cafe
Date: 28th April – Thursday / Quinta-feira
Time: 6 Pm / 18h
Ticket: €14 pp and includes:
– 1 Concert Ticket
– 1 Drink (Red or White Wine)
There is an outdoor option.
See you soon! Até breve!
Avenida Zarco 2A, 9000-069, Funchal, Funchal – Theo’s Bazar Café
Theo’s Bazar Café
For more than 50 Years…
It was the most renowned Teahouse of the first half of the twentieth century in Funchal. Today Theos Bazar Café is a modern and cosmopolitan space, has a unique concept which highlights the coffee, tea and a pastry own home-made dessert.