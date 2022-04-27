Jazzy Walks Concert

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Theo’s Bazar Cafe

Date: 28th April – Thursday / Quinta-feira

Time: 6 Pm / 18h

Ticket: €14 pp and includes:

– 1 Concert Ticket

– 1 Drink (Red or White Wine)

There is an outdoor option.

See you soon! Até breve!

Avenida Zarco 2A, 9000-069, Funchal, Funchal – Theo’s Bazar Café

Book now save 10% with code MIN10 

https://www.bondingexperiences.com/products/jazzy-walks-by-joves-band

 

Theo’s Bazar Café

For more than 50 Years…

It was the most renowned Teahouse of the first half of the twentieth century in Funchal. Today Theos Bazar Café is a modern and cosmopolitan space, has a unique concept which highlights the coffee, tea and a pastry own home-made dessert.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: