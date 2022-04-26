CORAL BEERS RECOGNIZED WITH A GOLD MEDAL IN THE MONDE SELECTION INTERNATIONAL QUALITY COMPETITION

Coral Puro Malte and Coral Stout beers were distinguished with gold medals.

Over the years, Coral Stout has won 14 medals and Pure Malt, launched in May 2019, has already won three medals.

“This recognition proves the effort and dedication of the Coral brand to its consumers in offering the maximum quality in its entire portfolio”, praises the brand, underlining a process that “begins with the meticulous choice of raw materials, production, and careful presentation”.

With this achievement, the Coral brand contributes 64 medals out of the 184 won over the years by Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira.

Monde Selection medals are awarded to products that stand out in terms of organoleptic quality compared to other products in the same category. Selection is made by a jury of experts, nominated for their professional expertise.

