Mystery surrounding the German bodies in Porto Santo

The investigations are, at this stage, being conducted by the Judiciary Police (PJ) and the Public Security Police (PSP), in an investigation that was opened by the Public Ministry (MP), the possibility of a crime or intervention by a third person.

The Jornal Madeira found that the two people spotted by a local resident , no longer showing signs of life, in a ravine and in the sea of ​​Ilha Dourada, are of German nationality and are 54 and 55 years old.

As a police source revealed to the newspaper, the victims had been living on the island for some time, about two years and were rarely seen on public roads, so the mystery about the causes of death increases. The authorities did not find any personal documentation on the two foreign nationals, either at the scene of the tragedy or at a hotel where they were staying. And here the mystery thickens.

The operations to collect the two corpses involved many operatives from the National Maritime Authority, the Maritime Police, PSP, local firefighters and Civil Protection, and the confirmation of the deaths was carried out by the health delegate of Porto Santo. The resources were coordinated by the Regional Relief Operations Command (CROS) and the Captain of the Port of Porto Santo and Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...