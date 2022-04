After a busy morning, where the fog in Santa Cruz forced 15 flights to diverge to other airports, the situation at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport is back to normal.

Due to the large flow of planes that had diverted and others that were scheduled to arrive in Madeira this afternoon, the airport is full, with at 15 aircraft (medium size) simultaneously.

The last time there were 15 aircraft on the ground together was in March 2017, after a similar situation with bad weather.

Like this: Like Loading...