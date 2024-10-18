Building tower whose tower collapsed will be demolished

The tower of the building whose façade collapsed this morning, on Rua da Infância, next to the Public Security Police Station, will be demolished.

According to DIÁRIO, the work is being carried out during the day and the road is expected to be reopened at the end of today.

Building structure assessment has already started The building that is at risk of collapsing on Rua da Infância has already begun to be assessed, and at least the equipment and personnel are already prepared for the necessary inspection. The decision that will have to be made is whether to leave it as it is, with safety tapes, restricting one of the most important traffic routes in Funchal, or to demolish the structure and thus reopen it without restrictions.

Like this: Like Loading...