Halo around the sun today

Solar halo is an optical phenomenon around the Sun caused by refractions and reflections of light in small ice crystals suspended in troposphere clouds. It occurs in the same way as the rainbow, in which the light, when passing through the ice particles, breaks down into the colors we know. However, in the case of the solar halo, it has a circular shape because of the geometry of these ice crystals.

The lunar halo, in turn, occurs based on the same principle as the solar halo, the only difference is that the circle formed takes place around the Moon.

