Helicopter makes 5th rescue in the mountains of Madeira

The Civil Protection ‘multi-mission’ helicopter rescued another foreigner in the mountains of Madeira this Sunday.

It was a 33-year-old Dutch tourist who fell on the Vereda in Pico do Areeiro while taking this pedestrian route, just after Pico do Gato.

The alert was given to the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, around 9 am, and seven elements of the mountain rescue team of this corporation went to the scene.

Subsequently, the air force was called to intervene and rescued the tourist who had a suspected fracture in a lower limb.

At Civil Protection there is already an ambulance from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters waiting for you, which will then ensure your transport to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

This is the 5th rescue carried out by the helicopter in the mountains of Madeira. In just over two months, seven tourists were rescued.

From Diário Notícias

