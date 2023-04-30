PEOPLE START TO SAVE THEIR SEATS TO WATCH THE FLOWER FESTIVAL PARADE

The long-awaited procession of the ‘Flower Festival’ only starts at 4:30 pm, but more than two hours before the start there are already several people who, along the entire length of Avenia do Mar, mark their ‘little corner’ to watch the emblematic parade that brings together thirteen troupes .

The parade takes place on a scorching sunny day in Funchal, where, by this time, the thermometers mark 25ºC.

From Jornal Madeira

If you are going to the parade, take sunscreen, hat and water, it’s a hot day and the UV is very high, so it’s very easy to burn.

