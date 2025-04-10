Tourists continue to ignore danger signs and travel to risk areas

Looks like the government could spend some of the millions in tourist taxes, and put some decent signs up, explaining, why its closed, the risks, and the fines involved.

Some tourists were caught red-handed crossing the barriers on the path leading to the São Jorge pier, in the municipality of Santana, despite the danger warning.

In the images of the captured video it is visible how the hikers ignored the existing signs, advancing into the risk zone without any precaution.

The trail in question is a popular trail for nature and hiking lovers, due to the opportunity to see the ruins of São Jorge while the walks, further ahead, are carried out on wooden walkways next to the sea. However, the trail is partially inaccessible due to the threat of falling rocks on the hillside.

From Diário Notícias

A number of people have been trapped, or washed away in this area with the bodies not found.

