25 Fontes Route restricted next week

Due to interventions by the Electricity Company, part of the levada will be closed and passage will be in both directions via the alternative access.

Im already waiting for the accidents here.

The classified walking route of Levada das 25 Fontes (PR 6) will be restricted next week, on the 16th, 17th and 19th of April (Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday).

Part of the route along the levada (in the unidirectional part) will be closed so that the Madeira Electricity Company (EEM) can clean the slope where a landslide recently occurred that affected the aforementioned canal.

The work was scheduled to take place between the 11th and 13th of April (between tomorrow and Sunday), but for various reasons, it had to be postponed until next week.

Due to the cleaning to be carried out, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has already announced that, “for safety reasons”, that section of the levada will be closed to walkers, who must therefore take the alternative access, known as a ‘bypass’, which, therefore, on those days, will operate in both directions and not just in one, as defined.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...