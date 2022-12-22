Unsettled Christmas and Maybe Snow

As the Christmas weekend is approaching, it’s time to take a look at the weather for this period, and at the moment it’s looking wet and windy with a drop in temperatures.

The bad weather will start to be felt from late Christmas eve, and from Christmas day the wind will turn more northerly, bringing most of the rain to the north of the island and mountain areas.

A drop in temperatures also, as a mass of polar air passes the island and this could well bring some snow to the mountain regions Christmas day night into boxing day.

From boxing day the wind is going to increase, and this could well cause airport problems, especially from the afternoon, so be prepared for delays if you are travelling.

As we all know things an change pretty quickly, and this is just my view of the weather, looking at charts and a few apps and Facebook pages.

I expect there to be a few yellow warnings put in place over the coming days, so will keep you all updated weather wise as we approach the weekend.

