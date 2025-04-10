Firefighters and forest police try to locate tourists lost in the Curral mountains

News just coming in now.

Three foreign citizens who were hiking this Thursday cannot find their way back.

A rescue operation is underway in the Curral das Freiras mountains to try to locate three foreign citizens who apparently got lost this Thursday while hiking in the central mountain range of Madeira.

Information is, for now, scarce, but DIÁRIO knows that there are four members of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters and two members of the Forest Police on the ground.

The alert was reportedly given after 9 pm, with foreign citizens reporting their location using GPS coordinates.

At this moment, firefighters and forest police are climbing the path that connects Curral das Freiras to Lombo do Urzal, in Boaventura, a classified pedestrian route (PR 2 Vereda do Urzal) that has been closed, on the Curral das Freiras side, since the big fire in August last year.

The foreigners will be somewhere between Pico Ruivo and Boca das Torrinhas, waiting for the rescue teams to reach them.

For now it has not been possible to determine the health status of these three people, their nationality or age group. Note the rain that has already been felt during the afternoon today and the low temperatures that are currently being felt in that location, with a tendency for some worsening in the higher areas.

From Diário Notícias

A nice fine should also follow.

Like this: Like Loading...