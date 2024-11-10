An ingenious system

Another great article, enjoy.

On Madeira, adventure awaits behind every corner, whether you’re in the water or on land. Up in the mountains, hiking enthusiasts can explore the island’s ancient irrigation channels, the Levadas, while taking in the spectacular natural beauty of an ancient forest.

Our small rental car huffs and puffs as it climbs its way up the steep, sloping roads. We pass sleepy-eyed children in school uniforms queuing at bus stops and roadside shops that offer steaming breakfast items. We marvel at vast vineyards and banana plantations covering the steep terrain, while the air that is streaming through the partially opened window is getting significantly cooler by the minute. A short while ago, we left the bustling roads of Funchal in complete darkness; now we’re on our way into the mountainous hinterland to explore the more natural side of Madeira. As the sun slowly rises and casts its first rays over the island, I gaze across the lush forests that are dotted across the high peaks. Thousands and thousands of trees are wrapped in…

Continue reading here

Like this: Like Loading...