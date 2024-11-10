Judicial Police investigates death in Poço dos Chefes

The Judicial Police are investigating the death that occurred today in Poço dos Chefes, in Curral das Freiras.

Inspectors have already been mobilized to the site to try to understand the circumstances under which this death occurred.

As DIÁRIO reported, the man’s body was found at the bottom of the water, around three meters deep.

It must then be removed by the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters diving team.

