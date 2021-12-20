Body of suspect in double murder found

Authorities spotted a body in the middle of the cliff at Ponta de São Lourenço in Caniçal, which could be of a 48-year-old man, suspected of double homicide this Monday morning, in an apartment in Ajuda, Funchal, and whose car was abandoned in locality in the extreme east of the island of Madeira.

According to reports, authorities inspected the area and detected, with the help of a drone, what appears to be a body located in the middle of the cliff, about 200 meters from the viewpoint.

However, for now, the authorities refuse to attribute the body to the missing person, despite admitting as a high probability of this happening, since the car in which the double murderer was using was abandoned in the place.

Only after the body has been rescued can all doubts be cleared up. For now, a GIPS team from GNR has been deployed to the site to start, with the support of the Municipal Fire Department of Machico, the rescue work that should proceed from the top of the cliffs in a downward direction. A task that is not easy to guess, due to the weather conditions that are felt in the place, namely the strong wind.

As the Diário progressed first hand, authorities located, in the early afternoon of Monday, the vehicle of the fugitive, a gray Volkswagen, at the Ponta da Ponta do Rosto Viewpoint, also known as the Marconi Viewpoint, in Ponta de São Lourenço.

The 48-year-old man is suspected of having murdered, with a knife, his wife and son, in the apartment where they lived, in Ajuda, in the hotel zone of the city of Funchal.

