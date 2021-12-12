12 flights diverted

Madeira Airport is experiencing disturbances due to bad weather, which today forced 12 flights to divert, with one having been cancelled, as shown on the ANA-Aeroportos website.

This morning, only three planes landed, two from Lisbon and one from Porto, according to the ANA portal, the entity responsible for Portuguese airports.

Since 10:24 no other flight has managed to land at Madeira Airport, with some having diverted to Porto Santo.

The mountainous regions and the south coast of Madeira are currently under orange warning due to the forecast of periods of rain, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorm, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The IPMA also issued a yellow warning for the mountainous regions of Madeira Island because of the strong southwest wind with gusts up to 95 kilometers per hour (between 18:00 today and 03:00 Tuesday) and agitation sea ​​on the south coast (until 12:00 on Tuesday), with southwesterly waves of three to four meters expected.

The orange warning is the second most serious and represents a moderate to high risk meteorological situation.

The yellow warning is issued by IPMA whenever the weather situation represents a risk for certain activities.

From Jornal Madeira

