Car of double homicide suspect located in Caniçal

The car of the individual suspected of having murdered his wife and 10-year-old son in Rua da Casa Branca, Funchal, was found in Caniçal, in the extreme east of the island of Madeira, more specifically at the Ponta da Ponta do Rosto Viewpoint.

The car was abandoned with no sign of the whereabouts of the 48-year-old man, suspected of the double homicide that took place this Monday morning in Ajuda, Funchal.

The search and rescue teams of the Machico Municipal Fire Brigade and the National Republican Guard’s search for missing persons were deployed to carry out reconnaissance and intervention on the Ponta de São Lourenço cliffs.

From Diário Notícias

