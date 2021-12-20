Easyjet Gatwick to Stay in Porto Santo

Just recieved an update and a plan B, they will put all passengers in a hotel for the night, and come over to Madeira tomorrow.

The wind is looking much better tomorrow from the morning, so this is good news for everyone, and a relief from all the stress that going back to the UK would involve.

Those flights that have gone to the Canaries may also find themselves being put up in a hotel for the night.

If you are on any of the affected flights, please comment below of your situation.

Thanks to Mike Baker for the photo he took earlier in Porto Santo, I believe the Jet2 flight left Porto Santo and was back circling trying to land. A Tui flight in the meantime landed on the golden island.

