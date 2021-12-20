Easyjet Gatwick will return to UK

The easyJet Gatwick flight which was diverted to Porto Santo and has been there for over two hours will now return back to Gatwick.

Many other flights are still trying to land, and others on the way to the island, but the weather especially the wind is meant to worsen later, so I will be very surprised if we see any flights land today.

I’m not sure of the rules, but I believe non European flights are unable to disembark in Porto Santo, so this could be one of the reasons the UK flight will return.

Also with no ferry, this is probably another factor. A lot of stress and fustration for all.

